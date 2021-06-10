World News Roundup: Indian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review; China passes law to counter foreign sanctions and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Indian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review

An Indian state has raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, lending weight to suspicion that India's overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure. Indian hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during a devastating second wave of coronavirus in April and May and people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes.

China passes law to counter foreign sanctions

China passed a law on Thursday to counter foreign sanctions, as it strives to diffuse U.S. and EU pressure over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The new law is China's latest and most wide-ranging legal tool to retaliate against foreign sanctions and is intended to give Chinese retaliatory measures more legitimacy and predictability, according to local experts.

WHO issues COVID-19 warning to Europe before summer travels

The World Health Organization on Thursday urged Europeans to travel responsibly during the summer holiday season and warned the continent was "by no means out of danger" in the battle against COVID-19 despite a steady decline of infection rates in recent weeks. "With increasing social gatherings, greater population mobility, and large festivals and sports tournaments taking place in the coming days and weeks, WHO Europe calls for caution," the WHO's European head Hans Kluge told a press briefing.

Exclusive: Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray in famine - U.N. document

An analysis by United Nations agencies and aid groups estimates that about 350,000 people in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region are in famine conditions, according to an internal U.N. document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The Ethiopian government disputes the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, according to the notes of a meeting on the situation in Tigray of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) - made up of the heads of at least 18 U.N. and non-U.N. organizations.

Saudi-led coalition says wants to prepare political ground for peace process in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said on Thursday it has stopped carrying out attacks near Sanaa or any other Yemeni city because it wants to prepare the political ground for a peaceful settlement. The statement, made by the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition and published by the Saudi state media, followed media reports of an attack on an armoured division belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthis near the Yemeni capital.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant, two security officers in West Bank clash

Israeli special forces on Thursday killed an Islamic Jihad militant and two Palestinian security men in an exchange of fire during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The special forces had entered the Palestinian city of Jenin to detain gunmen suspected of having recently attacked Israeli troops, an Israeli security source said.

Analysis: Mexico seen diluting tax reform to avoid Colombia-style discontent

Mexico's government, in an effort to protect the country's nascent economic recovery and avoid the type of violent unrest seen in Colombia, has softened a planned tax reform, just as a recent electoral setback seems to confirm the need for caution. Mexico's finance ministry has for several months floated a shake up of the tax structure of the country with the lowest fiscal take in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) group of industrial nations.

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' readies guilty plea in Washington

The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, is due to plead guilty on Thursday in Washington, where she has been accused of helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel of smugglers, court records show. It was not immediately clear what charges Coronel would plead guilty to in a virtual hearing at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

Biden warns Britain: Don't imperil Northern Irish peace

U.S. President Joe Biden will bring a grave Brexit warning to his first meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Prevent a row with the European Union from imperilling the delicate peace in Northern Ireland. On his first trip abroad since taking office in January, Biden meets Johnson on Thursday in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay ahead of a Friday-Sunday G7 summit, a NATO summit on Monday, a U.S.-EU summit on Tuesday and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva the following day.

Bruised by border politics, some Biden officials cling to Trump restrictions

Jasibi says she fled her hometown in Honduras after a gang killed her parents and gave her 24 hours to leave the country. The 37-year-old headed north, hoping to seek asylum in the United States, but earlier this year was blocked by a Trump-era health order left in place by President Joe Biden. The order enables U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants at both the southern and northern borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially cutting off access to asylum for most migrants.

