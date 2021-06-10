Jammu Airport handled more than 16 lakh vaccine doses to support fight against COVID-19

Jammu Airport helped in handing over 16 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the representatives of State Immunization Department of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday. "Frontline Warriors of Jammu Airport facilitated over more than 16 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin and handed over to the representatives of State Immunization Department, UT of Jammu and Kashmir", AAI informed.

The airport is also taking effective measures, as per the Standard Operating Measures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to keep the airport well-sanitized for ensuring a safe and secure journey experience for the passengers, and workplace for the employees. Jammu Airport has been extending all its facilities to the Department of Health for Covid-19 testing of all arriving passengers.

The AAI further said, in coordination with the district administration, the airport also organised a vaccination camp at G.B.Pant Hospital, Jammu Cantt. Satwari for its employees and stakeholders as a priority group under the National Health Mission of Government of J&K. "Under this mission, more than 489 persons have been vaccinated in the first phase. Further, a second phase of the vaccination drive shall be extended to the rest of the employees and their dependent family members. Around 300 workers of airport security staff (CISF) have already been vaccinated", it said.

Jammu Airport is also creating awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among passengers regularly through a display of instructions via Flight Information Display System, banners, posters, and announcement of information through the Public Address System. (ANI)

