Maha: Boy found dead in Bhiwandi; police suspect electrocution

In a suspected incident of electrocution, a 14-year-old boy was found dead near an electric motor in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Moosa Mustaque Momin, a resident of Bhusar Mohalla, was found dead next to an electric motor inside a water pump room on Wednesday, an official from the Bhoiwada police said.

The matter came to light when children in the locality saw the boy lying at the spot in the evening, and the police were subsequently alerted, he said.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered in this regard.

