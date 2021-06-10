Left MPs from Kerala hold dharna demanding recall of Lakshadweep administrator

Left MPs from Kerala on Thursday held a dharna in front of the office of the Lakshadweep administration here seeking recall of the islands' administrator Praful Patel, accusing him of initiating ''anti-people'' reform measures there.

The MPs alleged that the administration denied permission to them to visit the islands to study the situation there.

Inaugurating the dharna, CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan claimed the administration was trying to implement the RSS agenda.

''Its move to convert the islands as an open prison will be resisted,'' Vijayaraghavan said.

He said the administration humiliated the country's parliamentary system by denying permission to the MPs to visit the islands.

Vijayaraghavan, who is also the convenor of the ruling LDF in Kerala, also accused the administration of destroying the culture and nature of the islands through its ''anti-people'' policies.

Holding placards, Left MPs including Elamaram Kareem, A M Arif, Binoy Viswam, M V Shreyams Kumar, V Sivadasan, John Britas, K Somaprasad and Thomas Chazhikadan participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep administration on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that sufficient quantities of foodgrains are being distributed to the islanders under various Central schemes.

Counsel for the administration made this submission when a PIL seeking a directive to the Centre and Lakshadweep Administration to provide foodkits to the needy islanders came up for hearing.

