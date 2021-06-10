Over 1,300 people fined in Delhi for flouting COVID-19 norms

Over 1,300 people were fined in Delhi on June 9 for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Thursday.

According to data shared by the police, 1,349 challans were issued in the city on Wednesday, of which 1,167 were for not wearing face masks, 180 for not maintaining social distance and two were against large public gatherings.

''The process of unlocking has been started and we urge people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Use a face mask while coming out of the house, maintain social distancing and regularly sanitise their hands. People should not come out of their homes unnecessarily,'' Delhi Police Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal said. A total of 1,538 people were fined in the city on Tuesday – 1,279 for not wearing face masks and 259 for violating distancing norms, the police said.

As many as 1,27,083 challans were issued by the police from April 19 to June 9, the data showed.

While 1,06,886 people were fined for not wearing face masks, 18,473 were penalised for not maintaining social distancing, 1,531 for large public gatherings or congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco, etc., it stated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday announced various relaxations to the ongoing lockdown that was imposed on April 19, saying the situation was improving and the economy of the city needed to be revived.

The Delhi government allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to open, including liquor vends. However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and takeaway), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed till further orders.

