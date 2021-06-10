Justice Sanjay Yadav appointed Allahabad HC chief justice

Left Menu

10-06-2021
Justice Sanjay Yadav was on Thursday appointed the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, the Law Ministry said.

Justice Yadav is currently the acting chief justice of the court.

''In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of lndia, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Sanjay Yadav, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,'' a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said.

Justice Yadav would demit office on June 25 this year when he turns 62. Chief justices and judges of high courts retire at the age of 62.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended his name for elevation as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Born on June 26, 1959, Justice Yadav had enrolled as an advocate on August 25, 1986. He practised on civil, revenue and constitutional sides in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur.

He also served as the deputy advocate general of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Yadav was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on March 2, 2007 and a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.

