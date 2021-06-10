Left Menu

Maha: One held with oxytocin injections worth over Rs 10 lakh

One person was arrested for alleged possession of banned oxytocin injections worth over Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtras Akola district, police said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off that some persons were selling oxytocin illegally, the anti-terrorism squad ATS raided a house in Khadan area of Akola city and recovered 10 boxes containing 2,135 vials of the injection, valued at 10,67,000, ATS in-charge Vilas Patil said.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested for alleged possession of banned oxytocin injections worth over Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off that some persons were selling oxytocin illegally, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) raided a house in Khadan area of Akola city and recovered 10 boxes containing 2,135 vials of the injection, valued at 10,67,000, ATS in-charge Vilas Patil said. The police have nabbed Jaiprakash Motuwani, while the other accused Kamal Sharma, who hailed from Gaya (Bihar), he said, adding that a case has been registered against the two accused.

