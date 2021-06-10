Intercepted Chinese national failed to give satisfactory reply: Sources
A Chinese national, who was intercepted by security forces in West Bengal's Malda district, failed to give a satisfactory reply during his interrogation, sources said on Thursday.
The man, identified as Han Junwel, was apprehended from Malda's Milik Sultanpur area and was detained by the BSF after he was found roaming suspiciously. He was later handed over to Kaliachak Police.
The man, identified as Han Junwel, was apprehended from Malda's Milik Sultanpur area and was detained by the BSF after he was found roaming suspiciously. He was later handed over to Kaliachak Police.
"When troops questioned him, he didn't give a satisfactory reply. Immediately agencies concerned and the local police were informed. Agencies are questioning him," said BSF sources. (ANI)
