Jaishankar meets Kuwaiti FM; holds productive discussions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held ''productive discussions'' with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Thursday during which the two sides discussed a range of issues including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kuwait on his first bilateral visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation early on Thursday, also appreciated Commerce Minister Dr. Abdullah Issa Al-Salman who was present during the talks.

''Productive discussions with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Aimed at taking forward our traditional friendship. Appreciate the presence of Commerce Minister Dr. Abdullah Issa Al-Salman in the talks,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

He said the agenda of talks included health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation. ''Agreed to review progress with early meeting of our Joint Commission,'' he tweeted.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will give Indian workers greater legal protection in Kuwait.

''Welcomed the openness to address the issues of Indian community in Kuwait. Witnessed signing of a MoU that will give our workers greater legal protection. Launched the celebration of 60th anniversary of our ties,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

There are over 10 lakhs Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India.

''Valued the assessments and insights of FM @anmas71 on regional issues,'' he further said.

Jaishankar, who is carrying a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, earlier called on Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

''Conveyed our felicitations on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Appreciated his commitment to taking our partnership to higher levels. Our historical ties have been reinforced through our joint fight against COVID19,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

His visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up the joint commission.

The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.

Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the 2nd wave of the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief material as well as medical oxygen.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.

