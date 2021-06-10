Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Kuwaiti FM; holds productive discussions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held productive discussions with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Thursday during which the two sides discussed a range of issues including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation.Jaishankar, who arrived in Kuwait on his first bilateral visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation early on Thursday, also appreciated Commerce Minister Dr. Abdullah Issa Al-Salman who was present during the talks.Productive discussions with FM anmas71 of Kuwait.

PTI | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:16 IST
Jaishankar meets Kuwaiti FM; holds productive discussions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held ''productive discussions'' with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Thursday during which the two sides discussed a range of issues including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kuwait on his first bilateral visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation early on Thursday, also appreciated Commerce Minister Dr. Abdullah Issa Al-Salman who was present during the talks.

''Productive discussions with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Aimed at taking forward our traditional friendship. Appreciate the presence of Commerce Minister Dr. Abdullah Issa Al-Salman in the talks,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

He said the agenda of talks included health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation. ''Agreed to review progress with early meeting of our Joint Commission,'' he tweeted.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will give Indian workers greater legal protection in Kuwait.

''Welcomed the openness to address the issues of Indian community in Kuwait. Witnessed signing of a MoU that will give our workers greater legal protection. Launched the celebration of 60th anniversary of our ties,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

There are over 10 lakhs Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India.

''Valued the assessments and insights of FM @anmas71 on regional issues,'' he further said.

Jaishankar, who is carrying a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, earlier called on Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

''Conveyed our felicitations on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Appreciated his commitment to taking our partnership to higher levels. Our historical ties have been reinforced through our joint fight against COVID19,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

His visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up the joint commission.

The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.

Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the 2nd wave of the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief material as well as medical oxygen.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021