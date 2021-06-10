Left Menu

Culture of Corruption: ex-UAW leader gets 28-month sentence

US District Judge Paul Borman in Detroit sentenced the 64-year-old Jones on Thursday.Though federal sentencing guidelines would have allowed for a 46- to 57-month sentence, prosecutors asked for a lesser penalty citing Jones acceptance of responsibility and cooperation in a wide-ranging federal corruption probe of the union.

Former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones was sentenced to 28 months in prison for scheming to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in union dues. US District Judge Paul Borman in Detroit sentenced the 64-year-old Jones on Thursday.

Though federal sentencing guidelines would have allowed for a 46- to 57-month sentence, prosecutors asked for a lesser penalty citing Jones' acceptance of responsibility and cooperation in a wide-ranging federal corruption probe of the union. But they also said the sentence should be stiff enough to deter future corruption. Jones' lawyer also cited the cooperation with prosecutors and said most of the crimes happened before Jones was named president. Jones apologised to the court, the union and his family, saying he had failed them.

