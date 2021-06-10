Left Menu

Bid to smuggle gold foiled at Chennai airport; 1 arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:28 IST
Bid to smuggle gold foiled at Chennai airport; 1 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over one kilogram of gold worth Rs 63.20 lakh which was allegedly smuggled into India from Dubai was seized by the Customs department and one person was arrested in this connection, officials said.

Acting on specific inputs, the Customs officials intercepted a 26-year old passenger on his arrival from Dubai on suspicion and retrieved the precious metal which was concealed in a belt and also in his pants, an official release said.

On extraction, 1.25 kg of 24k purity gold worth Rs 63.

20 lakh was recovered and the passenger was arrested, it said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021