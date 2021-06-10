Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty in federal court

The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel of smugglers. Clad in a green jumpsuit and wearing a white face mask, Coronel appeared for a court hearing before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., where she pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and conspiring to assist the Sinaloa drug cartel.

As part of her plea agreement, she also admitted to conspiring to helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015. Coronel could face up to life in prison for the drug distribution charge alone. The other two counts against her carry maximum prison terms of 20 years and 10 years, respectively.

