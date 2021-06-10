Two kidnapped girls rescued

Two minor girls who were allegedly kidnapped in separate incidents in outer Delhi have been rescued, police said on Thursday.

While one of them was rescued from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, another was rescued from the Samaypur Badli area in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, they said.

Advertisement

After the incidents came to light, FIRs were registered and two teams were formed to trace the accused and rescue the girls, police said.

In the first kidnapping case of a one-and-half-year-old girl, police teams scanned all CCTVs in nearby area where she was kidnapped, the police said.

After getting a clue about the suspect, it was discovered that he earlier lived in same the neighbourhood as that of the girl, they said.

''After obtaining suspect's mobile number, the investigation team with the help of call detail records and technical surveillance trailed the suspect to Hathras and rescued the girl from his detention and arrested the accused,'' said Rajiv Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

The arrested accused has been identified as Ram Gopal. He used to be the victim's neighbour and had a financial dispute with her family, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he used to share the rented accommodation with the victim’s family and had last month shifted to another rented accommodation which led to the financial dispute, the officer said.

So he kidnapped the minor girl and took her to Hathras as she became an easy target to settle the financial dispute, Ranjan said.

In another case, a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped from her house in outer Delhi and she was rescued from the Samaypur Badli area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)