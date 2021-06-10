Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:45 IST
UP: One held for conning people with fake Indian currency
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday for allegedly duping people with counterfeit Indian currency notes, according to the police.

The accused, who was held by officials of the Sector 58 police station, is part of a larger network that cons people using fake notes, a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged in the case on June 6 after which investigation was taken up and one accused, identified as Aman, was arrested earlier, the spokesperson said.

"When questioned by the police, he told them that he would procure counterfeit currency notes from his contact person Farman for which he paid Rs 5,000 in real notes and got notes with a face value of Rs 10,000,'' the official said.

''Aman would then give these fake notes in Rs 100 bills, totaling Rs 3,000 in face value, to Amit Kumar, who in turn used them for transactions in local markets and with gullible people by fraud,'' the official said.

Accused Amit Kumar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 489B (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency notes), the police said.

