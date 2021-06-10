Japan foreign minister says important for ASEAN Myanmar plan to be implemented
Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said it was important to implement a five-point consensus reached by Southeast Asian leaders to deal with the crisis in Myanmar, after a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart, a statement on Thursday said.
Motegi said the Japanese government continued to encourage efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including for the appointment of a special envoy for Myanmar and the release of detainees, said the statement released by Japan's embassy in Jakarta.
