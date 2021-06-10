Left Menu

Japan foreign minister says important for ASEAN Myanmar plan to be implemented

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said it was important to implement a five-point consensus reached by Southeast Asian leaders to deal with the crisis in Myanmar, after a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart, a statement on Thursday said.

Motegi said the Japanese government continued to encourage efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including for the appointment of a special envoy for Myanmar and the release of detainees, said the statement released by Japan's embassy in Jakarta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

