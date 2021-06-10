Delhi minister conducts surprise inspection at observation home

Women and Child Development Minister of Delhi Rajendra Pal Gautam conducted a surprise inspection of the facilities being offered at an observation home here on Thursday, the city government said.

The observation home that can accommodate 150 children has 102 inmates currently.

Advertisement

''The Delhi government is deeply concerned about the future of our youth, especially those between 16 and 18 years who are living in observation homes.

''The main objective of the observation home is to ensure the emotional and psychological development of the children so that their attitude towards life can be positive and they grow up to become better citizens in the society,'' a statement issued by the Delhi government quoted Gautam as saying.

Observation homes function as rehabilitation centres for children in the 16-18 age group during the pendency of the cases lodged against them under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000. During the rehabilitation period, these children are provided with accommodation, food and clothes by the government.

Facilities at the observation homes include a balanced diet, sports and entertainment opportunities and high-quality accommodation.

The inmates are also provided employment-oriented training in computers, plumbing, electrician, dance and music, along with proper counselling, the statement said.

The mental health of the children is also being taken care of at this observation home, Gautam said, adding, ''For this, counsellors are available so that these youngsters can channelise their mind towards positive activities and become better citizens.'' The statement noted that the observation home that can accommodate 150 children has 102 inmates currently and added that not a single child was infected with the coronavirus at the moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)