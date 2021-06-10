Left Menu

Will continue to make all efforts to bring back fugitives: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:12 IST
Will continue to make all efforts to bring back fugitives: MEA
  India
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi remains in the custody of Dominican authorities with certain legal proceedings underway, and asserted that all efforts will continue to be made to bring back fugitives to face justice in India.

At a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said the issue of economic offenders was discussed during the UK-India talks last month, and the British side had conveyed that there are some legal hurdles because of the nature of the criminal justice system in that country, but they will do whatever possible to make sure that such people are extradited at the earliest.

New Delhi has been seeking extradition of Indian fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from the UK to face trial in India.

Asked about Choksi at the online media briefing, Bagchi said, ''As regards Mehul Choksi, I don't have any particular update this week. He remains in custody of Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway.'' He said India will continue to make all efforts to bring fugitives to face justice in India.

The Dominica High Court has adjourned the bail hearing of Choksi till June 11, local media reports had stated.

Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

To a question on fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India for alleged fraud and money laundering in the PNB scam case, Bagchi said that on April 15, the UK secretary of state had ordered his extradition to India. ''We understand that Nirav Modi is seeking to appeal against this decision. He remains in the custody of UK authorities,'' he said.

On Vinay Mishra, against whom the CBI has issued a red corner notice in connection with its investigation in a case of cattle smuggling, Bagchi said he doesn't have anything to share.

