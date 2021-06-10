France to work with South Africa over vaccines access for Africa
France will work with South Africa to help African countries secure access to COVID-19 vaccines, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies.
Macron also told a news conference that having access to vaccines should not be hampered by disputes over intellectual property rights.
