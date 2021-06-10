France to work with South Africa over vaccines access for Africa
France has decided to work with South Africa to help African countries to get access to vaccines, French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a G7 summit.
Macron also said that having access to vaccines should not be blocked by disputes over intellectual property rights.
