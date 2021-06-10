Left Menu

Three children drown in pond in Maharashtra village

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:20 IST
Three children drown in pond in Maharashtra village
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three children of a shepherd family, two of them siblings, drowned in a pond in a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Kusli village under Badnapur tehsil of the district and the victims were aged 7 to 11 years, they said.

The deceased included an 11-year-old boy, his sister and their cousin (7), the police said.

The deceased along with other children were playing near the pond that was filled due to recent rainfall. One of the victims, said to be mentally challenged, fell in the pond, they said.

To save him, the other two children from the family entered into the water, but all three drowned, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

