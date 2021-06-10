Pak SC wraps up case of death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India after govt assurance

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of the case of death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan last year after assurance from the federal government to pursue the matter with the Indian government.

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on August 9 last year. The relatives of the victims in Pakistan had petitioned the apex court to order the federal government to forcefully take up the case with India to know the real cause of their deaths.

The apex court wrapped up the case when the Pakistan government assured that it would task the Foreign Office to probe the issue with India. The apex court also observed that it would not like to interfere or give directions in the matters regarding ties with foreign nations.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel, Syed Qalb-e-Hasan, said that the matter was highly serious and the top court should formally issue a notice to the federal government. He also said that Foreign Office was only following a routine procedure instead of forcefully pushing for it.

The Foreign Office has said that it has asked India to share all details about the dead but without any success.

The family came from Pakistan's Sindh in 2015 on a long-term visa. The family members were living on the farm which they had hired for cultivation.

Autopsies on the 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants found dead at the farm indicated the consumption of a poisonous substance, police said on August 10 last year, pointing at the possibility of a mass suicide.

