Missing BSP leader found dead in MP

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:34 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Ratlam district president Samrath Chouhan (42), who was missing from his home, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near here on Thursday, a police official said.

His body was found in a dried drain near Bhatpachlana village in Ujjain district, which borders Ratlam, he said.

''Chouhan was last seen on Wednesday night and his body was found in a drain after his family members complained that he was missing,'' Bhatpachlana police station in-charge Sanjay Verma told PTI.

Prima facie, it appears he was hit by a stick and some blunt object, Verma said, adding further probe was on.

