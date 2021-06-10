Missing BSP leader found dead in MP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Ratlam district president Samrath Chouhan (42), who was missing from his home, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near here on Thursday, a police official said.

His body was found in a dried drain near Bhatpachlana village in Ujjain district, which borders Ratlam, he said.

''Chouhan was last seen on Wednesday night and his body was found in a drain after his family members complained that he was missing,'' Bhatpachlana police station in-charge Sanjay Verma told PTI.

Prima facie, it appears he was hit by a stick and some blunt object, Verma said, adding further probe was on.

