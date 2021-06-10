Pakistani woman staying illegally in Karnataka since 2015 arrested

A Pakistani national, who was staying illegally with her husband at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district since 2015 with her three children, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Thursday.

Khadija Mehrin, a Pakistani national, married Mohiddin Rukkuddin from Bhatkal in 2014 in Dubai.

Advertisement

She had travelled on a tourist visa to India for three months and in 2015, she entered India illegally, police said.

They added that during her stay here, she gave birth to three children.

She also obtained a ration card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and a Voter Identity Card.

Following a tip-off, she was arrested and was produced before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody, police said.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)