Left Menu

Pakistani woman staying illegally in Karnataka since 2015 arrested

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:41 IST
Pakistani woman staying illegally in Karnataka since 2015 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani national, who was staying illegally with her husband at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district since 2015 with her three children, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Thursday.

Khadija Mehrin, a Pakistani national, married Mohiddin Rukkuddin from Bhatkal in 2014 in Dubai.

She had travelled on a tourist visa to India for three months and in 2015, she entered India illegally, police said.

They added that during her stay here, she gave birth to three children.

She also obtained a ration card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and a Voter Identity Card.

Following a tip-off, she was arrested and was produced before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody, police said.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021