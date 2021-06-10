Maha:Two Guj-based traders arrested in cheating case

Left Menu

Two Gujarat-based traders have been arrested by Jalna police in Maharashtra for allegedly duping a local businesswoman of Rs 46 lakh, an official said on Thursday.The accused were identified as Piyush Solanki and his brother Pratik Solanki, both residents Ahmedabad.Inspector Devidas Shelke said the complainant woman, who runs a solar equipment service centre here, had purchased solar panels from the accused in the past.

