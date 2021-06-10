U.S. imposes terrorism-related sanctions on several individuals, entities -Treasury website

The United States on Thursday imposed terrorism-related sanctions on four entities and several individuals, including Yemenis and Syrians, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The Treasury slapped sanctions on two Yemenis, two Syrians, one Emirati, one Somali and one Indian national, as well as on entities based in Dubai, Istanbul and Sanaa, Yemen, which is controlled by Yemen's Iran-affiliated Houthi movement.

The Treasury website did not provide a reason for the designations.

