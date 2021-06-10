Left Menu

U.S. imposes terrorism-related sanctions on several individuals, entities -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:54 IST
U.S. imposes terrorism-related sanctions on several individuals, entities -Treasury website
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Thursday imposed terrorism-related sanctions on four entities and several individuals, including Yemenis and Syrians, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The Treasury slapped sanctions on two Yemenis, two Syrians, one Emirati, one Somali and one Indian national, as well as on entities based in Dubai, Istanbul and Sanaa, Yemen, which is controlled by Yemen's Iran-affiliated Houthi movement.

The Treasury website did not provide a reason for the designations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021