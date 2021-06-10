France to draw down Sahel operation, incorporate it into broader mission
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France's counter-terrorism operation in West Africa would come to an end and be incorporated into a broader international mission.
Macron told a news conference he would finalise details by the end of June.
