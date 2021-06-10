NATO needs to know who its enemies are, says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said NATO still needed to make clear its strategic priorities, nearly a year after he said the trans-Atlantic alliance was "brain dead". "We need to know who our enemies are and where," Macron told a news conference. NATO needs to work out a strategy vis-a-vis Russia, while China should not be the alliance's priority, the president said.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said NATO still needed to make clear its strategic priorities, nearly a year after he said the trans-Atlantic alliance was "brain dead". "We need to know who our enemies are and where," Macron told a news conference.
NATO needs to work out a strategy vis-a-vis Russia, while China should not be the alliance's priority, the president said. NATO allies meet for a summit in Brussels next week.
Advertisement
