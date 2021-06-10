France's Macron tells UK it can't renegotiate Brexit deal
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Britain on Thursday that the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the European Union last December was not renegotiable.
"Nothing is renegotiable, everything must be applied," Macron told a news conference ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies due to be hosted by Britain.
