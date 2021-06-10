Left Menu

France's Macron tells UK it can't renegotiate Brexit deal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:12 IST
France's Macron tells UK it can't renegotiate Brexit deal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Britain on Thursday that the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the European Union last December was not renegotiable.

"Nothing is renegotiable, everything must be applied," Macron told a news conference ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies due to be hosted by Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021