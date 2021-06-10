Woman dies while trying to get back snatched mobile phone in Thane; 2 held

A 27-year-old woman travelling in an autorickshaw lost her life when she fell off the vehicle while trying to get back her mobile phone which was snatched by two motorbike-borne men in Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Naupada area on Wednesday night and the two accused were arrested on Thursday, they said.

The Naupada police, in a release, said the victim, working in a spa in a mall in the city, was returning home along with her friend in an autorickshaw at around 8.00 p.m When the autorickshaw was proceeding on a highway, two persons riding a motorbike came near the vehicle and snatched her mobile phone, the police said.

The woman made an attempt to get back the mobile by leaning out of the vehicle, but lost balance and fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries, they said.

She was rushed to a civic hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the release said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's co-traveller, the police registered an offence and tracked down the duo and arrested them from Bhiwandi town near here, the release said.

One of the accused was identified as Alkesh Parvez Momin Ansari (20), while the other one is aged 18. PTI COR RSY RSY

