Macron says France won't align with U.S. or China in Indo-Pacific region

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France and, he hoped, the European Union, would neither be a vassal of China nor be totally aligned with the United States in matters of defence in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Our approach in terms of Indo-Pacific strategy is not to align with anybody," he told a news conference.

"The line I'm advocating for France, and I hope for Europe, is not to be made a vassal by China nor be aligned with the United States on this subject."

