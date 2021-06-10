Left Menu

U.S. condemns Nigerian government's Twitter suspension, targeting of users

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:51 IST
U.S. condemns Nigerian government's Twitter suspension, targeting of users
The United States on Thursday condemned the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter and targeting individuals who use the social media site in the African nation.

"Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

