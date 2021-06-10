U.S. condemns Nigerian government's Twitter suspension, targeting of users
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Thursday condemned the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter and targeting individuals who use the social media site in the African nation.
"Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. State Department
- Nigerians
- Nigerian
- African
- The United States
- Ned Price
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Startup teaches young Nigerians to code on smartphones
West African mediators to meet detained Mali president and prime minister
Corruption trial of former South African president starts
South African athletes to be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games
Prosecutors: Ex-South African leader took hundreds of bribes