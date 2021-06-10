Zelenskiy asks NATO to reaffirm open-door policy for Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that in his phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday he had asked to reaffirm NATO's open-door policy for Ukraine. Ukraine is struggling to receive a Membership Action Plan (MAP) believing its membership would strengthen the country in confrontation with Russia.

"Stressed the importance for Ukraine of reaffirming the NATO's open-door policy & the validity of the 2008 decision on #MAP for Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

