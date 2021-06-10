Ammunition seized from truck in north Kashmir; 2 held

Security forces arrested two persons and seized ammunition from their possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

They said security forces found ammunition from a truck during checking on the intervening night of June 8-9 at NC Pass, Sadna Top in the Karnah area of the north Kashmir district.

The ammunition seized included six LMG rounds, one AK-47 round, one Insas round, a pistol round and a fired cartridge, the officials said.

Two persons -- Jahangir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Dildar, and Manzoor Ahmad Khaday, a resident of Pantha Chowk Lasijan in Srinagar -- travelling in the truck were arrested, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, they added.

