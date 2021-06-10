Left Menu

Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

Updated: 10-06-2021 23:14 IST
A 57-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Satish Kumar, was a Delhi government employee. He is survived by his wife and three children, they said.

Kumar was standing in the balcony of his house in Jagjivan Nagar area when the three accused came on a motorcycle and shot him on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police said.

It is suspected that the accused wanted to attack Kumar's son, Sunil, to take revenge for a case of sexual harassment filed against one of them on a complaint lodged by one of the family's relatives. However, they shot Kumar instead, a senior police officer said.

Kumar was rushed to the JPC Hospital where he died, he said.

During inquiry, Sunil told police that the accused came and shouted his name. While he was standing in the garage, his father was on the first floor. The accused shot his father and fled the spot, he said.

A case has been registered and one of the accused, Mohit Thakur, a resident of Sonia Vihar, has been arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

During investigation, it was learnt that Thakur along with a few others was hiding in a house in Loni, Ghaziabad, he said.

When a raiding team reached there, they fled the house on motorcycles. The police followed the accused. The accused open fire on the raiding team and the policemen retaliated. Thakur was injured in the firing while his associates, Ajay and Gaurav, managed to flee, he added.

Thakur and Ajay are history-sheeters and were involved in incidents of firing in the past, Sain said.

Thakur was booked in a sexual harassment case on the basis of a complaint lodged by one of Kumar's relatives, the police said.

