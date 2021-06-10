HC asks Centre to ensure uninterrupted supply of lifesaving drugs to Uttrakhand

The Nainital High Court has directed the Central Government to provide an uninterrupted supply of life-saving medicines to Uttarakhand. The court has also directed the state government to organize district-level vaccination for the weaker sections of the society, especially those who were deprived of vaccination due to a lack of ID cards.

The state government has been instructed to create a task force for the same. While hearing the PILs filed in the matter of Corona control through video conferencing, a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the affidavit filed by the State Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar.

Stating that the Tourism Secretary in Dehradun is anticipating the circumstances to simmer down, and completing their duty only by issuing letters, the High Court has asked the Tourism Secretary to appear before the court on June 16 and the Health Secretary on June 23. The court has also asked that the Tourism Secretary present the roadmap of Chardham Yatra, in addition to a full report regarding how to keep the common people safe, along with the travelers coming from other states, amid the Covid-pandemic in tourist places like Nainital and Mussoorie.

The court has also directed the ministry to make the information regarding the availability of Black Fungus medicine public and ensure it reaches people. Amit Negi, the secretary of Medical Health and Family Welfare has been directed to prepare a separate hospital for Covid patients so that the rest of the patients can also be taken care of.

The High Court has ordered the state government to make concrete arrangements to stop the third wave of the pandemic. "Get the beggars, aged, prisoners, leprosy patients, senior citizens, and others who do not have ID cards, vaccinated from the Social Welfare Department. Formulate task forces in the districts", the court added. (ANI)

