2 women feared drowned in Ganga in UP's Mirzapur

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:42 IST
2 women feared drowned in Ganga in UP's Mirzapur
Two women were feared drowned in the Ganga while taking a holy dip in the river in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Five women, on a visit to Margoda village to attend a marriage, went to take a dip in the river at the Mallahiya ghat and slipped into deep water accidentally, the police said.

The locals managed to save three of them but two women could not be traced, Vindhyachal Inspector Shridhar Pandey said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to rush to the spot to oversee the relief-and-rescue work.

The chief minister has asked for taking the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and extending all necessary help and medical assistance to the victims, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

Pandey said divers were deployed to trace the two women but to no avail. An NDRF team was called in the evening, which along with the police is continuing with the search operation, he added.

