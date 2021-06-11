Left Menu

Man shot dead in Modi Nagar: Police

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by some unknown people in Modi Nagar area of the district, police said on Thursday. The police have picked up some suspects and interrogating them, they said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-06-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 00:14 IST
Man shot dead in Modi Nagar: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by some unknown people in Modi Nagar area of the district, police said on Thursday. The victim was identified as Umesh alias Titu, who was sitting in the outer courtyard of his house after having his dinner when he was shot dead last night, police said.

The police said some unknown miscreants reached him and fired indiscriminately at him killing him at the spot, the police said, adding he was found to have six bullets lodged in his body.

The police suspected the role of some people known to the victim behind the crime. The police have picked up some suspects and interrogating them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
2
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
3
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global
4
OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021