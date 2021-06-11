Man shot dead in Modi Nagar: Police

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by some unknown people in Modi Nagar area of the district, police said on Thursday. The victim was identified as Umesh alias Titu, who was sitting in the outer courtyard of his house after having his dinner when he was shot dead last night, police said.

The police said some unknown miscreants reached him and fired indiscriminately at him killing him at the spot, the police said, adding he was found to have six bullets lodged in his body.

The police suspected the role of some people known to the victim behind the crime. The police have picked up some suspects and interrogating them, they said.

