3 held for opening fire at ex-police inspector in UP's Pratapgarh

A retired police inspector was shot at and injured by some people in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

Vinay Chandra Shukla (58), who had taken voluntary retirement from the post of inspector, sustained injuries when some people opened fire at him in Purbadeum village, located at a distance of about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sangipur police station in-charge Tushar Dutt said.

In a complaint given to the police, Shukla has alleged that four people, including one Satyam Shukla of his village, shot at him in the morning. On the basis of his medical test report and complaint, a case was registered against the four and three of them have already been taken into custody for questioning, Dutt said.

Shukla has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he added.

