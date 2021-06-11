Notorious auto-lifter held in J-K's Rajouri

A notorious thief and auto-lifter was apprehended in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

On June 7, three people lodged separate complaints at Thanamandi police station alleging that their vehicles had been stolen from Saaj and Kote Behrote areas, they said.

Advertisement

FIRs were registered on the basis of the complaints and two separate teams launched an investigation, the police said.

A juvenile suspect was rounded up and he confessed to his involvement in the incidents of theft. Two of his associates are on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, they said.

Two tractors and a goods carrier were recovered during raids conducted on the instance of the accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)