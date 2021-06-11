ACB to probe video ‘showing’ Jaipur mayor’s husband demanding commission for payment release

The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a preliminary enquiry after a video purportedly showing the husband of suspended mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Somya Gurjar engaged in conversation with a person asking for 10 percent commission in lieu of getting the payment of a company released from the corporation.

The matter pertains to the payment of BVG company engaged in door-to-door garbage collection. The payment was the main reason behind the tussle between Somya Gurjar and commissioner of the municipal corporation Yagyamitra Singh Deo, the ACB said.

Deo was allegedly manhandled by some of the councillors in the chamber of Somya Gurjar last week following which the mayor and three councilors were suspended on charge of manhandling and abusing the officer.

The commissioner had gone to the chamber of the mayor to hold discussion about the matter of the company. Since the payment of the company was not released, the company had threatened to go on strike. The mayor and councilors had raised objections over the payment on the grounds of graft, according to officials.

On Thursday, a video went viral purportedly showing the husband of Somya Gurjar, Rajaram Gurjar, engaged in conversation with a person regarding 10 percent commission for getting the payment released.

In the video, a person, apparently a BVG company representative, is heard offering 10 percent commission to Rajaram in lieu of getting the payment of Rs 270 crore of the company released.

The video is said to have been made in April, the officials said.

DG, ACB, B L Soni said that a preliminary enquiry (PE) has been registered in the matter.

Before registering an FIR, the ACB registers a PE for fact finding.

“The video having a clear conversation about bribery is available in the public domain therefore the ACB has registered the PE on its own. The matter will be examined and further course of action will be taken as per the facts,” Soni told PTI.

BVG India Ltd said the company has not engaged in any such conversation for the payment stuck in the municipal corporation. The company claimed that the conversation was about an assistance to one Pratap Gaurav Kendra under CSR activity.

“BVG company had no conversation with anyone regarding the payment,” Omkar Sapre, Jaipur head of the company, said.

He later issued a written statement saying the conversation seen in the video was pertaining to an assistance to Pratap Gaurav Kendra under the company's CSR activity and the conversation is seen in a wrong perspective.

Defending Rajaram Gurjar, BJP leaders alleged that it was a fake video.

“A fake video was circulated a day before the judgment of Rajasthan high court in a petition which was filed by Somya Gurjar challenging the government's decision to suspend her. BJP condemns this. People of the state will not tolerate this,” BJP leaders, including Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, said in a joint statement.

