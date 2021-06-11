Members of 'Three Percenters' militia charged with conspiring to attack U.S. Capitol
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 01:20 IST
U.S. prosecutors have charged six members of the "Three Percenters" militia group with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
