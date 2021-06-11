Video showing Bihar woman living in toilet fake, says minister

A video clip surfaced on social media purportedly showing an elderly woman and her granddaughter living in a public toilet because of poverty in Bihar's Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Senior minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, however, described the video as fake, saying that it was found during inspection that the two live in a hut next to the toilet.

Advertisement

The video purportedly showed that the woman, identified as Kaushalya Devi, and her 10-year-old granddaughter are living in the toilet in Diripar village under Makarota Panchayat because of poverty.

''A video has gone viral on social media to spread rumours that an elderly woman is living in a toilet with her granddaughter. During an inspection conducted by the Nalanda district magistrate, it was found that the woman, Kaushalya Devi, lives in a hut next to the toilet,'' Jha tweeted in Hindi.

The woman gets old age pension and PDS food grains, the minister said adding that her hut will be renovated by the district administration.

Nalanda District Magistrate Yogendra Singh said that out of the four sons of Kaushalya Devi, two died. The girl who is staying with her is the daughter of one of these two.

Her other two sons live in Delhi and at Hilsa in Nalanda district but they do not have any contact with their mother, the DM said.

Singh said that the news about her staying in the toilet was not found to be true during investigation as she was found sleeping with her granddaughter in a hut adjacent to the toilet.

The Block Development Officer of Karaiparsurai has been directed to immediately renovate the ceiling, wall and floor of the old woman's hut, the district magistrate said.

PTI ANW NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)