Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord -Taliban spokesperson
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 02:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of U.S. forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.
"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- NATO
- Agreement
- U.S.
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- Suhail Shaheen
- Doha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News
U.S. charges former Bolivian officials, Americans in alleged bribery scheme
California transit worker kills 8, extending U.S. epidemic of mass shootings
Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations
FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge