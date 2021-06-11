Left Menu

Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord -Taliban spokesperson

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 02:03 IST
Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of U.S. forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.

"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.

