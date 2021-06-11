Baseball All-Star Game will not return to Atlanta, to stay in Denver -court hearing
Baseball's annual All-Star Game next month will remain in Denver after a federal judge on Thursday rejected a conservative small business group's request that it be returned to Atlanta.
The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan.
