Baseball All-Star Game will not return to Atlanta, can stay in Denver -judge

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Baseball's annual All-Star Game next month will remain in Denver after a federal judge on Thursday rejected a conservative small business group's request that it be returned to Atlanta.

Major League Baseball had moved the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta in early April, shortly after Georgia adopted a restrictive new voting law. At a hearing in federal court in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Job Creators Network did not show it had standing to challenge the move, or that it would suffer irreparable harm if the game stayed in Denver.

Job Creators Network had accused MLB of violating small business owners' civil rights by moving the game.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

