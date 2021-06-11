Baseball All-Star Game will not return to Atlanta, can stay in Denver -judge

Baseball's annual All-Star Game next month will remain in Denver after a federal judge on Thursday rejected a conservative small business group's request that it be returned to Atlanta.

Major League Baseball had moved the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta in early April, shortly after Georgia adopted a restrictive new voting law. At a hearing in federal court in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Job Creators Network did not show it had standing to challenge the move, or that it would suffer irreparable harm if the game stayed in Denver.

Advertisement

Job Creators Network had accused MLB of violating small business owners' civil rights by moving the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)