Left Menu

Baseball All-Star Game will not return to Atlanta, can stay in Denver -judge

Baseball's annual All-Star Game next month will remain in Denver after a federal judge on Thursday rejected a conservative small business group's request that it be returned to Atlanta.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 02:50 IST
Baseball All-Star Game will not return to Atlanta, can stay in Denver -judge
Representative Image.

Baseball's annual All-Star Game next month will remain in Denver after a federal judge on Thursday rejected a conservative small business group's request that it be returned to Atlanta. Major League Baseball had moved the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta in early April, shortly after Georgia adopted a restrictive new voting law.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Job Creators Network did not show it had legal standing to challenge the move, including on behalf of its estimated 3,600 members in the Atlanta area, or would suffer irreparable harm if the game stayed in Denver. She also said that while the group had an "intense interest" in where the game was played, it was "not at all clear why it cares more about small businesses in Atlanta than small businesses in Denver."

Job Creators Network had accused MLB of violating small businesses' civil rights by moving the game. It has been seeking $100 million of compensatory damages, as well as $1 billion of punitive damages.

The group's founders include Bernie Marcus, a retired co-founder of Atlanta-based Home Depot Inc. Georgia's law was signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp, following approval by the Republican-controlled legislature.

It added identification requirements for absentee ballots, limited drop boxes, and made it a misdemeanor to give water and food to people lined up to vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
2
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021