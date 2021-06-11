Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Study faults California for building homes in wildfire areas

California risks an escalating spiral of wildfire catastrophes and rising housing costs unless it completely revamps how it rebuilds after fires and finds ways to discourage building in high-risk areas, according to a study released on Thursday. The study by the University of California Berkeley Center for Community Innovation and the research institute Next 10 also warned of an impending insurance crisis unless laws are changed.

Autopsy confirms Andrew Brown was shot in back of head by North Carolina police

An autopsy report released on Thursday for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot by police as he resisted an arrest in April outside his North Carolina home, confirmed that he was killed by a fatal bullet wound in the back of his head. Brown, 42, was shot as he tried to flee by car during a morning raid in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are Black.

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Congress needs to fund debt relief programs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Thursday that debt relief for poor and developing countries would be hampered without new funding, while $2.7 billion in current unmet U.S. commitments to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other institutions would grow. Yellen, in prepared remarks to a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee, said that the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for poor countries and a new debt restructuring "Common Framework" both need funding from Congress.

U.S. Senate panel unveils $78 billion surface transportation bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee unveiled on Thursday a bipartisan surface transportation bill that would authorize $78 billion over five years, including sharply higher passenger rail funding, along with tougher auto safety requirements. The bill includes more than $19 billion in grants for U.S passenger railroad Amtrak over five years, a dramatic increase over the average $2 billion in government funding the railroad received annually before the COVID-19 pandemic.

FBI director suggests 'serious charges' coming in probe of Capitol attack

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday suggested "serious charges" are still coming in the criminal investigation of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. "This is a very ongoing investigation and there's a lot more to come," Wray said during an oversight hearing held by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. "I would expect to see more charges — some of them maybe more serious charges."

CDC says U.S. travelers can avoid wearing masks in outdoor transit hubs, ferries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it will no longer require travelers to wear masks in outdoor transit hubs and in outdoor spaces on ferries, buses and trolleys, due to the lower risk of coronavirus transmission outdoors. The change is the first in the CDC's transit mask policy announced in January and came after a lengthy review by the White House Office of Management and Budget's regulatory arm.

U.S. government workers can return to offices without vaccine

U.S. government employees should not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to their workplace or made to disclose their vaccination status, according to guidance set to be released by the Biden administration on Thursday. Workers may voluntarily disclose this information and federal agencies can base their safety protocols, in part, on whether employees are vaccinated, the guidance said.

Bipartisan group of U.S. senators says has deal on infrastructure framework

A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators said on Thursday they had reached agreement on a framework for a proposed infrastructure bill that would not include any tax increases. In a statement, the group of five Republicans and five Democrats said they were discussing their approach with their colleagues and the Biden White House, and were optimistic about getting broad support.

Three Percenters militia members charged in U.S. Capitol attack

U.S. prosecutors have obtained a conspiracy indictment against six California men associated with the Three Percenters right-wing militia, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters. The indictment against the men was returned by a grand jury in the District of Columbia on Wednesday and made public on Thursday. They face charges including conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, which carries a 20-year maximum sentence,

California appeals judge's ruling striking down assault weapons ban

California officials on Thursday said the state has appealed a federal judge's decision to strike down its three-decade-old ban on assault-style weapons, saying the law is needed to prevent gun deaths. The appeal challenges last week's ruling from U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego that the law illegally infringes upon the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which guarantees the right of citizens to bear arms.

