Maha: Gutka, banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh seized, three held
Police have arrested three persons and seized from them gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The tempo was found carrying gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 8,08,896.
Police have arrested three persons and seized from them gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A tempo carrying these products was intercepted at Parnaka in Dahanu on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway around 4.20 am on Wednesday, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said. The crime branch of Boisar division took the action. ''The tempo was found carrying gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 8,08,896. The stock was packed in gunny bags,'' he said, adding that three persons travelling in the vehicle were arrested. The tempo, worth around Rs 13 lakh, was also seized by the police. An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Food Safety and Standards Act was registered at Dahanu police station on Thursday, he said.
