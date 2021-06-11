Left Menu

Maha: Gutka, banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh seized, three held

Police have arrested three persons and seized from them gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The tempo was found carrying gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 8,08,896.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-06-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 08:51 IST
Maha: Gutka, banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh seized, three held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three persons and seized from them gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A tempo carrying these products was intercepted at Parnaka in Dahanu on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway around 4.20 am on Wednesday, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said. The crime branch of Boisar division took the action. ''The tempo was found carrying gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 8,08,896. The stock was packed in gunny bags,'' he said, adding that three persons travelling in the vehicle were arrested. The tempo, worth around Rs 13 lakh, was also seized by the police. An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Food Safety and Standards Act was registered at Dahanu police station on Thursday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021