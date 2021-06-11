Left Menu

Maha: One scrap dealer, three minor rag-pickers held for theft at temple

Police have arrested a scrap dealer and detained three minor rag-pickers for allegedly stealing jewellery and idols of deities, collectively worth over Rs one lakh, from a temple at Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 09:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a scrap dealer and detained three minor rag-pickers for allegedly stealing jewellery and idols of deities, collectively worth over Rs one lakh, from a temple at Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday. The action was taken on Thursday after the police received a complaint on Wednesday night about the theft that occurred in Jai Ambemata temple in Vitthalwadi area, he said. ''Following the complaint, police launched a probe. However, there was no CCTV installed in the temple or in the nearby area. So based on the intelligence inputs, a scrap dealer was arrested and three minor rag-pickers were detained in this connection,'' Ulhasnagar DCP Prashant Mohite said. The minors had entered the temple on seeing its gates open, and decamped with the valuables worth Rs 1.25 lakh from there, he said, adding that all the stolen items have been recovered from them. The detained juveniles have been sent to a remand home, police said. PTI COR NP NP

