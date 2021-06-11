Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests one more accused in Sagar Dhankar murder case

Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested one more accused in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 10:31 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested one more accused in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar on Thursday. Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were already arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case. Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Kumar in connection with the case. According to Delhi Police, the 38-year-old wrestler had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police investigation has so far revealed that 13 people were involved in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Out of 13, ten were arrested while the remaining three, who were absconding have been identified. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them, died during treatment. (ANI)

